About CrimethInc.
CrimethInc. is an international network of aspiring revolutionaries extending from Kansas to Kuala Lumpur. For a quarter of a century, we have published news, analysis, books, journals, posters, videos, podcasts, and a wide range of other resources — all copyright free, produced and distributed by volunteer labor, without reliance on external funding or market trends. We also coordinate speaking tours, debates, and various other public events. Though we rarely seek public recognition for our efforts, everything we do is informed by our participation in social movements.